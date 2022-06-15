Anker discounts MagSafe power banks, USB-C GaN II chargers, more in mid-week sale from $16

We’ve made it to Wednesday and Anker is now launching its latest Amazon storefront sale. Headlined by a collection of iPhone accessories to go alongside the power strips, shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a top pick, Anker’s new MagGo 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank is on sale for $59.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Matching our previous mention for the second-best price of the year, this is down from $70 and only the third overall discount of 2022 so far.
Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C, plus has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and then head below for more.
Anker accessories on sale:
- MagGo 8-in-1 Charging Station: $85 (Reg. $100)
- Nano II 65W GaN II Charger: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Power Bank: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker: $43 (Reg. $50)
- Nano II 65W 3-port Charger: $60 (Reg. $66)
- 40W 2-Port PowerIQ Char Charger: $22 (Reg. $30)
- 10W PowerWave Qi Charging Stand: $16 (Reg. $20)
Alongside the usual roster of discounted smartphone accessories, Anker is also applying the savings to a selection of its in-house power strips. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupons to lock-in the discounts, which take as much as 40% off the following products:
- PowerPort Capsule: $55 (Reg. $70)
- Cube 20W USB-C Wall Tap: $21 (Reg. $26)
- Cable Management Box Power Strip: $55 (Reg. $70)
- PowerPort Cube USB: $17 (Reg. $20)
- 8-Outlet Power Strip: $18 (Reg. $30)
- 3-Outlet Power Strip w/ USB: $18 (Reg. $26)
Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:
Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.
