Anker discounts MagSafe power banks, USB-C GaN II chargers, more in mid-week sale from $16

We’ve made it to Wednesday and Anker is now launching its latest Amazon storefront sale. Headlined by a collection of iPhone accessories to go alongside the power strips, shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a top pick, Anker’s new MagGo 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank is on sale for $59.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Matching our previous mention for the second-best price of the year, this is down from $70 and only the third overall discount of 2022 so far.

Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C, plus has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and then head below for more.

Anker accessories on sale:

Alongside the usual roster of discounted smartphone accessories, Anker is also applying the savings to a selection of its in-house power strips. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupons to lock-in the discounts, which take as much as 40% off the following products:

Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!