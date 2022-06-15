elago Locator Apple TV remote case with AirTag slot drops to $12 for limited time (Save 21%)

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its R5 Locator Apple TV Siri Remote Case for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $15, today’s offer is the first discount of the year at over 20% off while also beating our previous mention from last fall by $2. The elago R5 Locator Case arrives with a unique design that not only covers your remote in a soft silicone cover for some added protection against any potential damage, but also helps prevent being lost in the couch cushions. A slot on the inside lets you place in an AirTag, delivering all of the tracking features from Apple’s item finders to the home theater. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for another discount.

If you’d just prefer to add some protection to your Siri Remote and don’t need the item finding features, the more simplistic elago R1 Case is a touch more affordable at $11. This one may not house a spot to place AirTags, though it will cover the remote in the same soft silicone as the lead deal with built-in magnets to help make misplacing your controller happen a bit less.

Speaking of, right now you can score all-time lows on the latest Apple TV 4K with the refreshed Siri Remote in tow. Now marked down to as low as $130 at Amazon, there are $49 in savings to be had while scoring the best prices yet.

elago R5 Locator Apple TV Siri Remote Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that offer low quality materials and mediocre shock protection, the elago 2021 R5 Intelli case case is made with a thick layer of premium silicone that protects your Apple TV remote from drops and other mishaps from daily use. The R5 has an added slot to make this case compatible with apple airtags! Design of the R5 was inspired when our design team was looking for ways to track the remote by making a case design that is compatible with apple airtags! Never lose your remote again!

