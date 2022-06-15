Eufy’s solar-powered SoloCam S40 2K outdoor security camera falls to new low at $145

EufyHome’s official Amazon storefront is offering its new solar-powered SoloCam S40 at $144.99 shipped with the code EUFYS4055 at checkout. Normally going for $200, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $15. You won’t have to worry about changing the battery or setting up power for this outdoor-ready camera. It has a built-in solar panel to ensure that it always has plenty of power to run through the night. There’s an ultra-bright 600-lumen spotlight here as well so you can see with ease at night as well as during the day. Plus, it captures content in 2K, which is twice as good as normal 1080p cameras. There aren’t any hidden costs here either, as it records on-device, requiring no monthly fees for cloud storage. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys to find out more and then head below for additional information.

Save some cash when opting for the Wyze Cam Outdoor instead. Sure, it doesn’t have a built-in 600-lumen LED light, and there’s no solar panel either. However, you’ll find that for just $57, the Wyze Cam Outdoor is great for placing in various areas of your property to keep an eye on things while on spring vacation. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Keep tabs on the inside of your home with Arlo’s Essential indoor smart camera that’s on sale for $80 right now. It has an automated privacy shield, which ensures that the lens is covered whenever you want it to be. At 20% off, it’s a great way to keep an eye on what happens inside your home whenever you head out on vacation this summer.

eufy SoloCam S40 Camera features:

Sunlight each day is enough to continuously power SoloCam S40, so you never have to worry about changing the battery. And when the sun sets, the built-in battery keeps the juice flowing. The ultra-bright 600-lumen spotlight switches on as soon as motion is detected, shining a light on any unwanted guests, while the color night vision picks out details in the darkness up to 8 meters away.

