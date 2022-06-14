Arlo’s Essential indoor smart camera with automated privacy shield hits $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, this is only the second notable discount to date at 20% off while coming within $1 of the all-time low set back in January. Delivering a standalone smart home security camera that pairs right to your home’s Wi-Fi, Arlo Essential sports an indoor design that’s backed by a 1080p sensor and 130-degree field of view. Taking more of a privacy-focused stance, there’s a built-in automated shield that covers the camera lens while you’re home for some extra peace of mind. Then other features like support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, night vision, motion alerts, and two-way talk round out the package. Our hands-on review takes a look at how the camera fairs in an Assistant ecosystem, and you can get more details down below.

If integration with Arlo’s smart home security stable isn’t that big of a draw, going with something like the more afforable Wyze Cam V3 is worth considering instead. This offering arrives with a simialr indoor and standalone design, sporting much of the same 1080p recording and voice assistant features, too. It just so happens to have a lower $36 price tag.

On the flip side, some more high-end solutions that offer even more robust Assistant integration are also on sale this week. Delivering 2022 lows, Google’s latest Nest cameras are on sale right now with all of the first-party features you’d expect starting at $80.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera features:

Protect your home while away without comprising your privacy when at home. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is a 1080p monitor that captures video in HD and offers a way to reassure your privacy with an automated privacy shield, controllable through the Arlo App. Receive motion alerts directly to your phone and use 2-way audio to hear and speak to visitors to make an ideal baby camera monitor. See at night, with black and white night vision.

