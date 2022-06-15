Prepare for severe summer storms with Eveready’s 4-pack of LED lanterns at $17.50

Amazon is currently offering the Eveready 360 PRO LED Camping Lantern 4-pack for $17.49 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for this price. Normally going for $35, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for these lanterns. These collapsible lanterns operate off of three AA batteries each, which are included when you pick up this set, and produce up to 280 lumens when in the lantern mode (fully extended) or 60 lumens when retracted for a directional spotlight. There are four different light modes including the two different modes described previously alongside a red flashing light for emergencies or just have the red light stay solid for better night usage. These batteries will power the lanterns for 16 continuous hours when in the lantern mode and the hanging hook and magnetic base make mounting or hanging these lights easy. With storms getting stronger and hurricane season picking up, making sure you’re equipped for power outages is becoming more and more important. Keep reading for more.

Being weather-aware is very important this time of year and you can increase your awareness by picking up a weather radio, like the RunningSnail Emergency Hand Crank Radio for $20. This radio comes equipped with a 2,000mAh power bank for charging phones and other devices and can be recharged by using the integrated crank or the small solar panel. There are even some LEDs built-in to use the radio as a flashlight if you run out of batteries. The radio can receive both AM and FM stations alongside the NOAA weather alert stations so you can stay aware of what’s going on around you, even if your power is out.

Make sure you also have some external power banks ready for when the power goes out like Belkin’s BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 5K at $20. This 5,000mAh power bank comes with a single 12W USB-A output and can charge most current-generation smartphones around two times. There is also an LED indicator for displaying the amount of battery remaining in the bank.

Eveready 360 PRO LED Camping Lantern 4-pack features:

Brighten any area with the Eveready Collapsible Camping LED Lantern. With convenient top handles, it can be carried as a lantern or collapsed it into a single beam flashlight with side holding handle for up to 91 meters of distance. It delivers 360° of area light with 280 lumens as a lantern and 60 lumens of light as a directional spotlight. Illuminate your path on a hiking or camping trip, light up small spaces during DIY projects, or brighten the inside of your home during a power outage. With red night vision mode, it’s the perfect light for nighttime outdoor activities plus it has a durable construction, heavy-duty base magnet for versatile placement, and optional single base hook for hanging. It features 4 convenient modes, including a red flashing light for emergencies. Add the Eveready Collapsible Camping LED Lantern to your home or emergency kit for the perfect way to keep things in view—even in the darkest places.

