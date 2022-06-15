FlexiSpot Father’s Day sale discounts electric standing desks from $330, chairs, more

FlexiSpot is celebrating Father’s Day by launching a new sale today that’s discounting a selection of its in-house standing desks, chairs, and workstation upgrades. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite is the E5 Pro Electric Standing Desk at $399.99. Down from the usual $480 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings and is the best discount of the year. This model features a dual-motor lift system that can adjust from 24.4 inches all the way up to 50 inches. It can hold up to 220 pounds and also comes in various finishes ranging from bamboo to solid wood. Though if you’re someone who often converts between standing and sitting configurations each day, the customizable preset features will be a big selling point. Head below for more.

Alongside all of the following cash discounts, those who plan on building out a new work from home setup can stack some added savings. Spending over $600 will let you score an extra $40 off when using our exclusive code TOYS40 at checkout. It applies to all of the already-discounted options in the Father’s Day sale in order to offer even better values on higher-end desks or office packages.

FlexiSpot E5 Pro Electric Standing Desk features:

The 1″ thick work surface on every height adjustable desk is constructed from environmentally friendly chipboard. WIth a miriad of different color choices and size options to choose from, rest assured that you’ll be able to find the perfect top to fit your needs, and can feel great about picking the sustainable option. Coordinates nicely with most gaming gear and helps improve mouse tracking for optimal performance during games.

