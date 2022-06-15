Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off summer best-sellers + free shipping

Ali Smith -
FashionLacoste
50% off + free shipping

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale is live and offering up to 50% off best sellers for summer. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find great deals on polos, t-shirts, pants, shoes, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Men’s Classic Fit L.12.21 Organic Cotton Piqué Polo that’s currently marked down to $81 and originally sold for $135. This polo shirt pairs nicely with shorts or chino pants alike. It’s available in several color options and rated 4.5/5 stars from Lacoste customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Amazon is currently having an adidas golf sale that’s offering up to 70% off apparel from $23 Prime shipped.

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
