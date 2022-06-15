Merrell’s Gear Up Sale offers up to $40 off best-selling hiking sneakers, sandals, more

$40 off

The Merrell Gear Up Sale offers $20 off when you spend $75, $30 off when you spend $100, and $40 off when you spend $120. Just use promo code GEARUPSALE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Embark Lace Sneakers for men that are currently marked down to $75. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $105. This style is available in several color options and features a light cushioning, which is great for hiking. These shoes are also made of recycled material and would make a fantastic Father’s Day gift as well. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out the Nike Summer Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus with Alexa-enabled Dock falls...
Amazon dishes up new coupon on COSORI’s 12-in-1 A...
