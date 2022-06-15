Nike Summer Sale takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Polo shirts, Dri-FIT, FlyKnit, more

The Nike Summer Sale is offering up to 50% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down from $49 and originally priced at $65. This polo shirt pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, chino pants, and more. It’s available in five color options and the material is highly breathable. This is a fantastic shirt for golfing with specific vents that drape nicely when worn untucked or stay tucked-in for events. Find additional deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

