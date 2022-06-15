Nike Summer Sale takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Polo shirts, Dri-FIT, FlyKnit, more

The Nike Summer Sale is offering up to 50% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down from $49 and originally priced at $65. This polo shirt pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, chino pants, and more. It’s available in five color options and the material is highly breathable. This is a fantastic shirt for golfing with specific vents that drape nicely when worn untucked or stay tucked-in for events. Find additional deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoes $91 (Orig. $150)
- Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo Shirt $49 (Orig. $65)
- Renew Ride 3 Running Shoes $46 (Orig. $75)
- React Infinity Run Flyknit 3 Shoes $97 (Orig. $160)
- Dri-FIT ADV Vapor Half-Zip $83 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Eclipse Running Shorts $41 (Orig. $50)
- Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shoes $103 (Orig. $120)
- Air Max Pre-Day Shoes $79 (Orig. $130)
- React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Shoes $97 (Orig. $160)
- Sportswear Full-Zip Hoodie $56 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off summer best-sellers as well as free shipping.
