AIPER’s dual-drive cordless pool cleaning robot reaches new Amazon low at $300 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering the AIPER Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner with Upgraded Dual-Drive Motors for $299.98 shipped. Normally going for $370, this 19% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen from Amazon outside of a one-day deal from Woot which beat this price by $20. Stock is low right now so be sure to grab one before they’re gone! The large 5,000mAh rechargeable battery will last up to 90 minutes to make sure your pool gets a proper clean with this robot being capable of handling inclines up to 15 degrees. When its battery gets low or it has finished cleaning your pool, it will automatically park by the edge so retrieval is easy with its floating rope. The upgraded filter tray can simply be sprayed out with a hose after a pool cleaning to clear it of debris. Having an automatic pool cleaner will make sure your pool is in top shape for those summer parties. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, it’ll cost you some manual labor by going with the HIKEP 3-in-1 Pool Cleaning Kit for $41 with the on-page coupon clipped. This kit comes with a wall and tile cleaning brush, leaf skimmer rake net, and a 6-section 7.3-foot aluminum pole which is pretty much everything you need to clean most pools. The brush will knock loose algae and other debris and will allow you to move it to your drain with the skimmer net scooping up leaves and other floating debris in your pool. All of this is done manually of course but that’s the sacrifice to save some cash. You could also use some savings to pick up the JNW Direct Pool and Spa Test Strips for $18 to make sure the chemical balance, pH, hardness, and other parameters are all within good parameters all summer long.

You can even make sure the surrounding area around your pool is ready for summer parties by picking up a Sun Joe SPX3001 Electric Pressure Washer for $121. This deal is part of a Sun Joe Gold Box which means this pricing will be gone by the end of today, so be sure to jump on it before it’s gone.

AIPER Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner features:

With the powerful dual-drive motors(50 watts), Seagull 1000 pool cleaner can effortlessly traverse the pool bottom at a speed of 52.5 ft/16 mtrs a minute. The large capacity 5000mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to 90 minutes provides you a better and exquisite cleaning. Equipped with 2 wider suction nozzle(5.5”*1”), Seagull 1000 pool vacuum pulls in kinds of matter from debris to insects, and small stones to leaves up to 5.5” wide.

With inbuilt Self-parking technology, Seagull 1000 robotic pool cleaner will park near the pool wall when the battery is low or after completing a cleaning cycle for easy retrieval. Easily remove the pool vacuum from the pool with the included floating rope. No need to get into the water, or to get wet unnecessarily.

