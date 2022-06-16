Amazon Sun Joe Father’s Day Gold Box: Pressure washer 2022 low $121, more from $25

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $120 off a range of Sun Joe outdoor tools and yard gear for Father’s Day. One notable option is the Sun Joe SPX3001 Electric Pressure Washer for $121 shipped. Regularly $230, it more typically sells for $168 at Amazon over the last year where it is now at a new 2022 low and the best price we can find. A notable and convenient way to give your property, car, patios, siding, and more a good cleaning for the summer and beyond, it delivers 2030 PSI via its 14.5-amp electric-powered motor. The 20-foot high-pressure hose includes a TCC system that automatically shuts off the pump when you’re not hitting the trigger to preserve energy alongside the 40.6-ounce detergent tank and a wheel-mounted design for easy portability. More details below.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Sun Joe Gold Box event right here for deals starting from $25 including this handy multi-surface glass and window vacuum cleaner. But you’ll also find drills, chainsaws, hammocks, BBQ gazebos, and much more with up to $120 in savings to be had.

Another way to ensure your yard and property is ready for summer is with some new patio furniture. The now live Wayfair Warehouse Sale is knocking up to 80% off outdoor seating and tables as well rugs and fire pits to ensure your space is in tip-top shape for summer nights, get togethers, and the upcoming 4th of July festivities. Browse through our top picks from the sale right here and head over to our home goods guide for even more.

Joe SPX3001 Electric Pressure Washer features:

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful 14. 5-amp/1800-Watt motor generates up to 2030 PSI/1. 76 GPM for maximum cleaning power

ONBOARD REEL: Onboard reel keeps 20 ft. (6m) high pressure hose organized for quick and easy clean-up and storage

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life. Hose Diameter- 1/4 inch

DETERGENT TANK: Extra large onboard 40. 6 fl oz. (1. 2 l) detergent tank. Water inlet temperature (max) – 104 degrees Fahrenheit

PRESSURE: Max rating per CSA test standards. Maximum internal pressure is 2030 PSI. Under typical load, working pressure is 1450 PSI .

