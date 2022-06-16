Carter’s Hot Summer Deals offer up to 50% off dresses, sandals, sleepers, more from $5

Carter’s Hot Summer Deals offer up to 50% off dresses, sandals, sleep, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. If you have a baby shower approaching, the Baby Multi 5-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuits are a great gift option. These gender neutral bodysuits are currently marked down to $17 and originally were priced at $28. They’re perfect layering pieces and the overlap shoulders make it easy to pull over their head. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Carter’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Carter’s include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!