Carter’s Hot Summer Deals offer up to 50% off dresses, sandals, sleepers, more from $5

Ali Smith -
FashionCarter's
50% off from $5

Carter’s Hot Summer Deals offer up to 50% off dresses, sandals, sleep, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. If you have a baby shower approaching, the Baby Multi 5-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuits are a great gift option. These gender neutral bodysuits are currently marked down to $17 and originally were priced at $28. They’re perfect layering pieces and the overlap shoulders make it easy to pull over their head. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Carter’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Carter’s include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off new markdowns.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Carter's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off summer be...
Under Armour’s Summer Event takes 25% off polos, ...
Rest easy with new Amazon all-time lows on popular Trtl...
Save 32% on Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch
Add illumination and flair to your kitchen with two wir...
Amazon’s 2-pack hanger hooks organize your bikes ...
9to5Toys Daily: June 16, 2022 – Save on Apple Watch S...
Xbox Series S consoles are starting from $249 today (Re...
Load more...
Show More Comments