CRAFTSMAN’s 227-piece mechanics tool set includes 72-tooth ratchets, more at $99

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 227-piece Mechanics Tool Set for $99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of around $150, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re ready to start doing your own vehicle repairs, then having a kit like this on hand is absolutely crucial. It includes 72-tooth 1/4, 3/8, and 1/2 inch bi-material ratchets that allow for just a 5-degree arc swing, which allows you to get into tighter spaces and still remove nuts and bolts. Plus, the tool storage case has a spot for all of the various ratchets, sockets, wrenches, and more to ensure that you always know exactly where your 10mm is. Keep reading for more.

Of course, if you ditch the CRAFTSMAN namesake and the expansive assortment of sockets and wrenches, there’s ways to get a smaller setup and save some cash. Amazon has its Amazon Basics mechanics kit available for $68 right now, though it only comes in at 123 pieces, which is far fewer than the 227 included above.

After finishing your car repair projects, leverage your savings toward picking up a new electric pressure washer to give the vehicle a nice wash before summer fully hits. Today, we found several Sun Joe discounts including electric pressure washers from $25, with our favorite discount coming in at $121 for a 2,030 PSI model.

CRAFTSMAN 227-piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

72-tooth 1/4 in., 3/8 in., and 1/2 in. Drive Bi-Material Ratchets produce a 5-degree arc swing. Ideal balance between access, durability, and comfort.

Comprehensive set of 1/4 in., 3/8 in., and 1/2 in. Drive Ratchets, Sockets, Wrenches, Drive Tool Accessories, and Specialty Bits.

Full-polish chrome for rust and corrosion resistance. Meets or exceeds ASME specifications.

