Cricut’s EasyPress 2 is a must for heat transfer crafting at Amazon low of $99

Amazon is offering the Cricut EasyPress 2 for $99 shipped. Normally $150, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Designed as a “no-stress heat press,” the EasyPress 2 offers a number of benefits to using a standard iron when doing heat-transfer crafting projects. You don’t need any additional gear to use this heat press, as it’s all controller with onboard buttons and settings. However, it does work best when paired with a Cricut, as that’s what it’s designed to work with. The ceramic heat plate measures 9×9 and heats from edge-to-edge up to 400 degrees. Speaking of heat, it can reach temperature in under two minutes and can do most transfers in around 60 seconds. Check out our review of the EasyPress 3 to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Use your savings to pick up this Cricut EasyPress Protective Resistant Mat that’s available on Amazon for $12 right now. It’s designed to be placed under the EasyPress to prevent surfaces below your project from getting damaged due to heat and measures 12×12. Plus, you could use it as an ironing station if the need arises thanks to its heat-resistant properties.

If you have a Cricut that you plan to use with the EasyPress 3, then we recommend checking out Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro that can be picked up for $200 off right now. It’s down to $2,299 and includes 512GB of storage, 16GB of memory, and the M1 Pro processor.

Cricut EasyPress 2 features:

Get professional heat-transfer results without the guesswork and repeated testing with Cricut’s EasyPress 2. Combining the speed of a heat press and the convenience of an iron, you get prints that stick even after multiple washes

At 9″ x 9″, the pressing machine is ideal for transferring photos or text on T shirts, tote bags, pillows, aprons, and even for sublimation printing. Unleash your inner artist and get creative in your DIY projects!

With precise temperature control up to 400 degrees, you can adjust the heat as per your requirement. Just set the temperature and timer and apply gentle pressure. When you hear the beep sound, you’re done!

