Save $200 on Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro with first discount in months to $2,299

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,299 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $2,499, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings while delivering the first price cut in over two months. Stock shortages have made finding this on shelves a tough feat as of late at retail, making today’s discount to the second-best price yet even more notable.

Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more.

While it’s not on sale right now, the 14-inch version of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro also comes centered around the same design with the new M1 Pro chip under the hood. It packs a similar spec sheet as well, just with the 14-inch Retina display instead of the lead deal’s more capable counterpart. And clocking in at $300 under the larger version, it’s worth a look for those who want a less unwieldy addition to their everyday carry.

As the new week begins to unfold, all of the other best Apple deals are also going live. Right now, you can score new all-time lows on the latest Apple TV 4K from $130 that are also up for the taking alongside ongoing AirPods price cuts and more.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 2x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 4x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 5x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 21 hours

