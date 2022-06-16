Add illumination and flair to your kitchen with two wireless RGB under cabinet lights for $15

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Energizer Wireless RGB Under Cabinet LED Lights for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 53% from its normal going rate of $33, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While normal under-cabinet LED lights are only white, or sometimes various shades of white, these fixtures shake things up a bit. You’ll find that each light is fully RGB and the colors can be changed from the RF remote. The bars are powered by AA batteries and feature a dimmable function to increase battery life and the ability to output at up to 100 lumens when at full brightness. Keep reading for more.

Instead of LED bars like on sale above, pick up this 2-pack of under cabinet pucks for $9.50 at Amazon. While these won’t output RGB illumination, nor will they reach 100 lumens of brightness, they’re still great for placing inside cabinets to help see what’s on shelves. Another good place to use these LED pucks are closets.

If you’d rather install a full-length LED strip for brighter colors and smart home integration, then we recommend checking out this discount that we found yesterday. Down to an all-time low that we’ve tracked, Govee’s neon sign-inspired smart LED light strip is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands at $95, which is a discount of $25 from its normal going rate.

Energizer RGB Under Cabinet Light features:

Create custom colors using red-green-blue buttons on the remote and save any color for easy personalized display

100 lumens of output provide a welcoming glow

Dimmer function allows you to adjust brightness increasing your battery life

RF remote controls all light functions within a 50ft range for convenient use including timer feature which automatically turns off light to save battery and can same remote can be used on multiple light bars

