Govee’s neon sign-inspired smart LED light strip works with Alexa and Assistant at $95 (Save $25)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 16.4-foot Neon Rope LED Smart Light Strip for $94.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d more typically pay $120, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low as well as one of the first overall discounts since launching at the start of spring. Standing out from any other accessory in Govee’s stable, or really the whole of the smart home market, the new Neon LED Light Strip lives up to its name by imitating a traditional neon light. The flexible design allows you to make a custom arrangement on your wall, which will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control on top of the companion app. Head below for more.

As far as other ways to outift your smart home with some ambient lighting, Govee sells a collection of even more affordable light strips that are worth considering if the neon effect of the lead deals isn’t all too big of a draw. There are models that start as low as $12 via Amazon right now, coming in all sorts of lengths and smart home connectivity options.

As for how you’ll control the light strip, we’re tracking discounts on both of the compatible smart speakers. Both Alexa and Assistant will work out of the box, and a Father’s Day Echo sale will have you covered on the former with discounts starting at $25. That’s alongside the first price cut of the year on Google Nest Mini smart speaker which is now sitting at $30.

Govee Neon Rope LED Light Strip features:

Pair your light with Alexa and Google Assistant to access the Smart Voice Control feature. Get hands-free access to various features on the Govee Home App such as Music Mode, where your light will sync to your favorite audio. Customize your lighting your way using our innovative RGBIC technology. The integrated IC chip allows for multiple color options on a single light. Your colors, effects, and more can be adjusted using the Govee Home App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!