Kodak Mini iOS/Android photo printer hits 2022 low at $76 (Reg. $110+), more in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Kodak Photo Printer Amazon storefront is offering is capturing all of your summer memories with up to 38% off its smartphone mobile printers and instant cameras. One standout is the Kodak Mini 2 Retro Portable Instant Photo Printer for $75.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $120, it more typically fetches $110 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked in 2022. Compatible with iOS and Android devices (among other things), it delivers a simple and portable way to immediately transform your digital photos into physical memories all year round. This one ships with eight sheets of fingerprint proof and water-resistant 4Pass photo paper with support for both border or borderless printing alongside other decorative options in the companion app. Head below for more Kodak printer deals.

Kodak Gold Box deals:

***Note: Some listings will have a 5% coupon you can clip to drop the prices even lower

If you’re still on an older model iPhone, today’s 12 series price drops are another notable way to upgrade your photography game. The Pro Max edition is up to $349 off the going rate in the latest refurbished sale and you can get a closer look at the details in this morning’s coverage right here.

Kodak Mini 2 Retro Printer features:

LOW PHOTO COST – Why pay more to print? Our KODAK Mini 2 Retro photo printer is the most affordable option to print right from your home. Photos are more affordable if purchased as a printer bundle.

SUPERIOR PHOTO QUALITY – KODAK Mini 2 Retro uses 4Pass Technology to print flawless photos instantly. Each photo is printed in layers of ribbon with a laminating process so it’s fingerprint proof and water-resistant for long-lasting quality.

TWO PHOTO TYPES – The KODAK Mini 2 Retro photo printer supports both border and borderless type photos. Write down your memories in the border type so they last forever. Print the borderless type to have larger sized photos.

AR APP – Download the KODAK Photo Printer application to print anywhere and anytime. You can use the fun augmented reality features and other decorative functions like beauty, filters, frames, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!