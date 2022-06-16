Lenovo’s clearance sale offers discounts on Chromebooks, laptops, and more from $110

Lenovo is currently offering deals on its Chromebooks, laptops, and more as part of its clearance sale with code CLEARANCE2022 saving you up to an additional 15% off. One of the headlining deals here is the Chromebook 5i 14-inch i5/8GB/128GB for $476.99 shipped. Normally going for $680, this 29% discount, including the code above which should be applied automatically, marks the new low price we’ve seen for this Chromebook from Lenovo. Coming with an 11th Gen Intel i5 quad-core processor and 8GB of system memory, this Chromebook will last up to 10 hours on a single charge, but of course, it will depend on how heavily you’re using it. Alongside an audio jack, there is a single USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port with two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports that can charge the laptop as well. Wi-Fi 6 means you’ll have faster wireless internet on supported networks with lower latency. The 14-inch 1080p IPS display features narrow three-sized bezels so more screen is available for productivity. Keep reading for more clearance deals.

More Lenovo clearance deals:

After you finish checking out all the devices and accessories part of Lenovo’s clearance sale, be sure to stick around and check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you today. For instance, you can grab the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch i7/16GB/512GB for $1,150, a new low price we’ve tracked and comes equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor.

Lenovo Chromebook 5i 14-inch i5/8GB/128GB features:

Stream content on the 5i Chromebook (14” Intel) at Full HD on its IPS display, featuring narrow three-sized bezels so you get more screen real estate. It also features an enhanced, Waves-certified, user-facing stereo speaker system with a built-in amplifier for a fuller, louder, and crystal-clear audio.

With all the ports and connectors you’ll ever need, the 5i Chromebook (14″ Intel) accommodates virtually any peripheral. Along with its audio jack and USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, it boasts two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports for faster data transfers, multimedia streaming, and battery charging. Count on faster, more stable connections with Intel Wi-Fi 6 capabilities and Bluetooth® 5.1.

