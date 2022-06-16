Microsoft’s portable 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 with 11th Gen Intel i7 CPU reaches low at $1,149

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch i7/16GB/512GB for $1,149 shipped. Originally listed for $1,700, it has more recently gone for $1,400 which makes this deal an up to 32% discount, marking a new all-time low price we’ve tracked and beating our previous mention by $201. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 16GB of system memory, the Surface Laptop 4 is a great combination of style and speed. The 13.5-inch touchscreen comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio which gives you more screen real estate for improved multi-tasking, which is backed by the processing power provided. You’ll also get 512GB of SSD storage so all your programs and files will load quickly to further increase productivity. I/O of the Surface Laptop 4 includes a built-in USB-C and USB-a port, Surface Connect for charging, and a headphone jack. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

With the limited I/O that comes with the Surface Laptop, you will probably want to grab a USB-C hub to expand your options. One option is the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $35 which is capable of up to 100W of Power Delivery and adds two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a single USB-C data port, an HDMI output, and a micro/SD card reader to round it out. You can plug a USB-C charger into the USB-C data port and the hub will pass through the charging to your laptop if you want to avoid the Surface Connect charger. If you want to save some cash on a USB-C hub, then check out the UGREEN 4-port USB-C Hub for $12.50 after you clip the on-page coupon. You will get four USB 3.0 Type-A ports for connecting peripherals alongside an optional micro USB input for providing extra power to certain devices like hard drives, though this power does not pass through to charge your device.

If you’re always on the go, make sure you have enough power to keep all your devices running with Jackery’s Father’s Day sale, and pick up the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station at $450.50.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch i7/16GB/512GB features:

Be heard loud and clear on calls with dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice and reduce background noise.

Enjoy theater-like sound for movies and shows with Omnisonic Speakers backed by immersive Dolby Atmos.

Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

