Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale takes up to 50% off leggings, t-shirts, shorts, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
50% off + free shipping

Lululemon offers new markdowns up to 50% off in its We Made Too Much Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 for men that’s marked down to $44 and originally priced at $88. This t-shirt is highly breathable, lightweight, and perfect for workouts. It’s available in an array of color options and can be worn throughout any season. Plus, the seamless construction makes it great for swinging golf clubs, running, climbing, and much more. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Nike Summer Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lululemon

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Under Armour’s Summer Event takes 25% off polos, ...
Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off summer be...
Nike Summer Sale takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Pol...
Save 32% on Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch
Add illumination and flair to your kitchen with two wir...
Amazon’s 2-pack hanger hooks organize your bikes ...
9to5Toys Daily: June 16, 2022 – Save on Apple Watch S...
Xbox Series S consoles are starting from $249 today (Re...
Load more...
Show More Comments