Build out your NERF arsenal with its Rampage N-Strike Elite Blaster at $29, more from $7.50

Amazon is currently offering discounts on a selection of NERF toys and blasters headlined by the Rampage N-Strike Elite Blaster with 25 Dart Drum for $28.99 shipped. Normally going for $35, this 17% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in the past year. Alongside the 25 Dart Drum are 25 official Elite Foam Darts to feed this blaster with slam-fire action for rapid firing. Darts can be launched up to 90 feet without requiring any batteries to power a launching mechanism. If you’ve been looking to build out your NERF arsenal, now is the time. Head below for more NERF deals.

More NERF deals:

NERF Rampage N-Strike Elite Blaster features:

Incredible Slam Fire action is yours with the 25-dart Rampage blaster. Load up the 25-dart drum with Elite Darts and take out your targets with a storm of darts launched as fast as you can slide the Slam Fire Handle. N-Strike Elite blasters are the ultimate in blaster performance. Featuring upgraded distance and the revolutionary Elite Dart, this is the final word in today’s blaster technology. When your mission requires heavy coverage, the Rampage blaster brings the power you need.

