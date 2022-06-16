Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 $20, Mario Strikers Battle League, Monster Hunter, more

In today’s best game deals, outside of its ongoing buy two get one free video game sale, Amazon is now offering Far Cry 6 on Xbox, PS4, and PS5 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While still popping back up to $60 from time to time, this one more regularly goes for around $30 these days and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. If you’ve yet to add this open-world shooter to your collection, now’s a notable chance to do so. Featuring the series’ usual animal combat companions, Far Cry 6 takes players to an exotic island location being overrun by a brutal dictator that needs to be taught a lesson. A series of wild DIY weapons is joined by plenty of vehicles to traverse with and interesting characters for players to experience. Then Head below for deals on Mario Strikers Battle League, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Monster Hunter Rise, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

***SEGA just unveiled a brand new Mega Drive 2 mini console

Pre-orders:

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

