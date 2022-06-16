Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 $20, Mario Strikers Battle League, Monster Hunter, more

In today’s best game deals, outside of its ongoing buy two get one free video game sale, Amazon is now offering Far Cry 6 on Xbox, PS4, and PS5 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While still popping back up to $60 from time to time, this one more regularly goes for around $30 these days and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. If you’ve yet to add this open-world shooter to your collection, now’s a notable chance to do so. Featuring the series’ usual animal combat companions, Far Cry 6 takes players to an exotic island location being overrun by a brutal dictator that needs to be taught a lesson. A series of wild DIY weapons is joined by plenty of vehicles to traverse with and interesting characters for players to experience. Then Head below for deals on Mario Strikers Battle League, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Monster Hunter Rise, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Mario Strikers Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise eShop $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked! All You Can EateShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO CITY Undercover eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $13 (Reg. $30)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- TowerFall eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $20 (Reg. $40+)
- A Hat in Time: $15 (Reg. $25)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PlayStation 5: $15 (Reg. $60)
- Taito Milestones: $27 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo: $30 (Reg. $60)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Standard Edition: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Forza Horizon 5 $43.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 Standard Edition: $15 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $45 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- It Takes Two $16 (Reg. $40)
- OlliOlli World eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Among Us eShop under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $13+)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
