Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s 4-Stream Gigabit Router at new low of $30 (Save 70%)

Amazon is currently offering NETGEAR 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Gigabit Router for $29.99 shipped. This router has a list price of $100 but has more recently gone for $40, making this up to a 70% discount for a new low price we’ve seen. NETGEAR has designed this router to cover an area of up to 1,200-square feet with Wi-Fi 6 internet for up to 40 devices without issue. Wi-Fi 6 is a big improvement over the older Wi-Fi 5 standard with wireless speeds similar to that of Ethernet connections being possible with lower latency overall. Speaking of Ethernet, there are three Gigabit LAN ports for connecting TVs, PCs, and other hard-wired devices with one Gigabit WAN port for the connection to your modem. If you’re starting to notice your old router beginning to struggle with handling all the connected devices you have, whether it be smart home accessories or mobile devices, this router is a worthwhile upgrade, especially at this price. Keep reading for more.

At the $30 price point, you’re unlikely to find many routers, especially Wi-Fi 6 capable ones, from reputable brands. While the three Gigabit LAN ports included with the NETGEAR router may be enough for some, others may want more devices hard-wired. In that case, be sure to check out the TP-Link 5-Port Unmanaged Gigabit Switch for $16. This switch is plug-N-play which means all you have to do is connect the switch to power and plug in an Ethernet cable from the modem’s LAN port and you can immediately start using the additional ports. Being unmanaged means you don’t have control over what ports have priority or whether they’re on or off, and it saves you some cash. If you want that level of control you can get the Enhanced Edition for $25.

With this Wi-Fi upgrade, now you can handle more smart home devices such as the 16.4-foot Govee Neon Rope LED Smart Light Strip for $95. This is a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this light strip and connecting it to Wi-Fi allows you to control it using Alexa and Assistant.

NETGEAR 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Gigabit Router features:

The NETGEAR WAX202 WiFi 6 AX1800 Dual Band Wireless Access Point delivers high-performance WiFi for a home office, home-based business, or college student. Engineered with the latest WiFi 6 technology for performance, coverage, and security to connect all your devices and keep your home network separate from your work network. This affordable Access Point is designed for an easy, trouble-free installation via built-in web browser with no registration required to setup and operate and is backed by an industry leading 3-year hardware warranty.

