Land a Philips Sonicare DailyClean Electric Toothbrush for just $20 at Amazon (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $20.21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this was already one of the more affordable brand name options you could go with and it is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since early January. It currently sells for $25 at Walmart as well. If you don’t need all of the smart features some of these more modern solutions come with, not to mention the much higher price tag to match, this is a solid option at just over $20. It includes all of the most important features like the in-handle timer, Quadpacer to ensure you hit each area of your mouth properly, a 14-day rechargeable battery, and the charger. More details below.

At just $20, there really aren’t very many brand names out there for less. The only real option we can find right now is the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush that is currently going for just under $20 Prime shipped. This is another affordable and popular option than is currently sitting at one of the best prices of the year.

Once your oral care routine has been refreshed, dive into our fashion deal hub to upgrade your summer wardrobe. Many of your favorite brands are now offering wide ranging promotions including the Nike Summer Sale that is now offering up to 50% off new markdowns. With everything from polos and other apparel to footwear and more, now’s a great time to pickup some new gear for summer workouts and events. Browse through everything right here.

Philips Sonicare DailyClean features:

Innovative Sonicare technology gently pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum line for a gentle and effective clean every time

Sonic technology helps prevent cavities

EasyStart program helps you gradually get used to the sonic brushing power

2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth

Long lasting 14 day battery life. Includes: 1 DailyClean 1100 handle, 1 SimplyClean brush head, 1 charger

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!