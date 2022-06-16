Yeedi Station Robot Vacuum/Mop with self-empty now $152 off at $358.50, more from $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Yeedi Amazon storefront (98% positive in the last 12 months) is now offering up to over $150 off its already affordable robotic vacuums. You can score the Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop with self-empty bin at $358.40 shipped. Regularly $500, this is nearly $152 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. When it comes to a vacuum and mop combo with a 30-day self-empty bin, this is among the most affordable prices you’ll find from a brand you can trust. Some of these can run upwards of $900 or more with most of the options in the $400 range only offering vacuuming action. This one features 3000Pa suction power with smartphone control for virtual boundaries and mapping. From there, you’ll find a 200-minute runtime, neat cleaning paths, and built-in mopping functionality after the vacuuming is done. More details and deals from $100 below.

If the more feature-rich 3-in-1 combo above is overkill for you, today’s Yeedi robotic vacuum sale at Amazon also features more basic solutions that are sure to help with pet hair and dirt all year round starting from just $100. This is, once again some of the more affordable solutions you’ll find out there making today a notable opportunity to score one ahead of the summer. Browse through everything on sale today right here.

Then head over to our home goods guide for additional discounts on household essentials, grilling gear, kitchen upgrades, and much more. One standout offer has SodaStream’s Terra sparkling water maker down at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Delivering fresh soda for your summer cocktails and more, the regularly $80 machine is now going for under $60 shipped on Amazon and you can get all of the details you need on it in our previous coverage.

Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

yeedi vac station sucks dirt from the dustbin into the dust bag to free you from frequent dustbin emptying. With a capacity of 1.5L and a sealing design, yeedi’s dust bag holds up to 30 days of dirt. Perfect for families with pets and kids. yeedi vac station is versatile. With an industry-leading suction power and a smart mopping system, it performs robust vacuuming and serious mopping at the same time, leaving your floor impeccably clean with a single run. 3000Pa strong suction power plus the 4-stage cleaning system sweep up dirt, crumbles, pet hair and other ground-in messes from the hard floor and carpet like a hurricane.

