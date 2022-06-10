SodaStream’s Terra delivers homemade sparkling water all summer down at $65.50

Amazon is offering the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker for $65.29 shipped. Originally $100, this one fetches a regular price of $79 these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is within about $5 of the 2022 low and comes just in time for summer cocktail and beverage-making at home. The most affordable model in the current-generation SodaStream lineup, the Terra delivers at-home sparkling water via the included 60L Co2 cylinder alongside the 1 liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle. You simply pop in the Co2, snap the bottle into place, and you’ll have a fresh 60L of homemade sparkling water in no time. Get an even deeper breakdown of the user experience in our hands-on review and head below for more SodaStream deals.

A great way to put some of those savings to work is with some SodaStream flavor drops. This 2-pack of cola drops is a good place to start but there are plenty of them available on Amazon for adding everything from fruit flavors to bubly-branded options, and more.

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, we spotted Breville’s Pro Espresso Machine with $200 in FREE beans on sale as well as Anova’s Wi-Fi Sous Vide Cooker at the 2022 low. This model delivers companion app smart features and is now going for $133 shipped at Amazon, down from the regular $199 price tag. Hit up our home goods guide for the rest of this week’s cooking deals, discounts on household essentials, and more. Don’t forget about this deal on Traeger’s pellet grill at the second-best price of the year as well.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, quick connect 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

SodaStream Terra machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

