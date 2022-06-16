SwitchBot’s smart lock upgrades your existing deadbolt with smart home functionality

Implementing smart home functionality into certain aspects of your house can require more modification than you’d want or could do. SwitchBot knows this and is expanding its lineup of smart home products with the SwitchBot Lock that will work with your existing door deadbolt to lock and unlock your home.

Smart home locks have existed for a long time, but many require the removal of your existing lock, which could be impossible for people living in rental homes or apartments. However, this shouldn’t prevent you from smartifying your home, and that is where the SwitchBot Lock comes into play. It attaches to your door using 3M VHB tape and a thumb turn adapter to hold the deadbolt. The base where the VHB tape is applied is also adjustable for deadbolts that protrude from the door as well. On top of adding this smart functionality to your door lock, you won’t even have to use a smart device to unlock the door with your existing key working from the outside and the thumb turn adapter having its own grip on the back side for unlocking from within. The included batteries will last up to six months before needing to be replaced too, so you won’t have to worry about recharging the lock at all.

A smart lock is nothing without smart home integration, and SwitchBot has support for Alexa, Assistant, Siri, IFTTT, and SmartThings. But, it should be noted you’ll need to pick up the SwitchBot Hub Mini for voice commands and remote control using these assistants. The SwitchBot app can also use Bluetooth to communicate with the lock with your Apple Watch acting as your key. SwitchBot even has a Keypad for using a passcode to unlock your door or the Keypad Touch for the same passcode ability plus a fingerprint reader. The app that will allow you to unlock your door will also be the same app that will notify you when the lock is toggled, when batteries are low, and even a history log to see a timeline of locking and unlocking.

The SwitchBot Lock is now available from the company’s online store and Amazon storefront with the ability to save 30% off the list price until June 20, 2022. Before you go out and buy this lock, be sure to check out SwitchBot’s compatibility page to ensure it will work with your door. Head below for links to vendors where you can pick up the lock and various bundles that are available.

SwitchBot is making smart home products that I don’t think many people think about but make complete sense. Not everyone can go around and swap out light switches and locks to add smart functionality, so why not build companion devices that can toggle existing features in your home. If you live in an apartment or rental home, you should really check out what they have to offer, the pricing they have is very competitive.

