Wansview 1080p webcam with privacy cover is a budget-focused office upgrade at $15 (50% off)

Smartcloud-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Wansview 1080p USB Webcam with Privacy Cover for $14.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 40VF3B4B at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal saves 50% from its normal going rate of $30 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year, though it did fall to $12 back in March. Designed to plug into any computer with USB, this webcam instantly gives you a visual upgrade when in meetings or streaming should your current setup be sub-1080p. It also features a 106-degree field of view and a 0.5-second autofocus, ensuring that it never misses a beat. Plus, with the included privacy shield, you can keep the lens covered when not using the camera for added peace of mind. Keep reading for more.

If you’re using a computer that only has USB-C ports, then be sure to grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two dongles easily can be left on the webcam’s USB cable so you can plug it into the computer at any moment. For $4 each, this is a no-brainer purchase for all webcam owners.

Need a solid webcam experience when on-the-go? Well, Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro has a 1080p webcam built-in. Not only that, but it provides plenty of screen space to take notes and be on Zoom at the same time when you’re away from the desk. Plus, it’s on sale for $200 off right now, which is a rare discount dropping it to $2,299.

Wansview 1080p Webcam features:

Wansview 106 web camera is equipped with the most advanced technology of Auto Focus. You don’t need to manually focus the camera to get a clear image, or suffer the pain from a fixed focus webcam. Wansview 106 can automatically focus on your face or the object within 3 seconds and deliver a crystal clear 1080P high definition image, giving you the most excellent experience during a video call.

Bulit-in high-level noise cancelling microphone, you can speak freely and clearly with your friends/family/students through this webcam, even though the background is noisy. This PC webcam is a better choice for Zoom / Facetime / Video Calling / OBS / Twitch / Facebook/ YouTube/ Xbox one/ Conferencing / Gaming / Streaming / Recording / Online School.

The webcam lens is 360° rotatable, which allows your to stream video in any angle, flexible for any task. The USB 2.0 port is plug and play design, which can be easily set up within 1 min without any drivers to be installed. The convenient clip can be placed on any desktop / monitor/ laptop / Chromebook / PC / smart TV / tripod.

