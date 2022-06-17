Bowers & Wilkins’ refreshed Zeppelin AirPlay 2 speaker sees rare $100 discount to $699

Amazon now offers the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin AirPlay 2 Speaker for $699 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $799, this is now marking one of the first overall discounts since being refreshed earlier in the year at $100 off while matching the all-time low. As you might know from our hands-on review, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin arrives as an updated version of one of the most iconic speakers on the market. Still delivering the same signature design as a decade and a half ago, the refreshed model now packs modern comforts like AirPlay 2 and Wi-Fi connectivity to complement the 240W internal sound system. Though as good as the Zeppelin sounds, it really is all about the striking looks that deliver a unique form-factor into your listening space. Our in-depth look at the experience also has some other info on what to expect from the premium experience if you’re still not sold. Head below for more.

Also on sale for one of the first times, the recently-released Bowers & Wilkins PI7 True Wireless in-Ear Headphones are sitting at an Amazon low. These just launched earlier in the year and take on the likes of AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation and the brand’s usual premium design cues. Sitting at $289, this is $110 off the usual price tag and only the second notable discount to date in two different styles.

Speaking of the latest from Bowers & Wilkins, we also just look a hands-on look at the brand’s most recent home theater upgrade. Bringing much of the same polished touch and AirPlay 2 features to the TV, the new Panorama 3 soundbar packs Dolby Atmos alongside a steep price tag. You can see how everything stacks up in our review.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin features:

Zeppelin features five, well-spaced and carefully positioned premium drive units to bring your music to life with spacious room-filling stereo sound: 2x 1” Double Dome Tweeters, 2x 3.5” FST Midrange drivers and 1x 6” subwoofer. Zeppelin offers plenty of power for its dedicated drive units with 240 Watts of total output. With Amazon Alexa Built-in you can play your favorite song, radio channel or playlist with just a voice command. You can also control Zeppelin from your device or via the hard buttons on the back.

