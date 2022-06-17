Brim’s up to $400 Espresso Machine bundle now at $240, plus more coffee gear from $12

Woot has now kicked off a notable sale for coffee lovers ranging from French Press and espresso machines to grinders, and more with deals starting from $12. One notable price drop here is the Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine at $239.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently selling for $400 at Amazon, we have seen down in the $280 range there a few times this year but never quite as low as you’ll find it at Woot right now. Espresso machines can be quite expensive, but this one sits in a nice middle ground between the higher-end options and something that still looks and functions like the real thing. It features a 1,250-watt thermal coil system, alongside the 19 bar Italian pump and a host of accessories: portafiller holder, 120z stainless steel milk frothing pitcher, filter basket, filter cleaning tool, metal tamper, and measuring scoop. You’ll also find the micro wand for delivering delicious foam-topped lattes to your morning routine. Head below for more details and additional deals from $12.

Browse through the rest of the Woot coffee sale right here for the rest of the offers. As we mentioned above, you’ll find everything from Brim’s French press to more traditional brewers and a host of accessories, all starting from $12 Prime shipped.

If you are looking to take it up a notch, however, take a look at the ongoing $100 price drop still live on Breville’s Pro Espresso Machine. Not only are you locking in the solid deal here, but it also ships with up to $200 in free fresh coffee beans, delivering a $1,000 package for $700 shipped. That’s certainly not the most affordable solution out there, but if you’re serious about your espresso, it is one worth taking a look at while the discount is live. Otherwise, swing by our home goods guide for additional kitchen upgrade offers.

Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine features:

HOME ESPRESSO: Stable high pressure Italian pump with gauge indicator & low pressure pre-infusion for balanced extraction. The 1250 watt thermal coil system provides consistently hot espresso for your enjoyment.

MICROFOAM WAND: Featuring a powerful thermal coil system and commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand for café quality texturized microfoam, this machine also includes a hot water dispenser and heated die cast top plate to keep cups warm.

ACCESSORIES: Includes portafiller holder, 1 and/or 2 cup filters (pressurized & non-pressurized), 120z stainless steel milk frothing pitcher, filter cleaning tool, metal tamper & measuring scoop.

