Breville’s Pro Espresso Machine with $200 in FREE beans on sale for $700 ($1,000 value)

Amazon is now offering the Breville BES878BSS Barista Pro Espresso Machine for $699.95 shipped. Regularly $800, this is a solid $100 price drop and a match for the Amazon all-time low. This is also only the second time we have seen it down this low at Amazon in 2022 and this time it comes with “12 bags of coffee beans with the purchases from June 6, 2022 to June 20, 2022.” Breville makes some of the best and most attractive espresso machines in the price range with a brushed stainless steel treatment and a relatively easy brewing process. With a single touch, the “integrated precision conical burr grinder with dose control delivers the right amount of coffee on demand.” It also includes a steam wand for latte art and that delicious foam covered cappuccino of your Saturday morning dreams directly from your own kitchen. More details below.

If you don’t need such a high-end espresso machine, take a look at the Breville ESP8XL Cafe Roma Stainless Espresso Maker. This model sells for under $213 shipped on Amazon with a steam milk frother wand and a simple brewing process as well. You won’t get the up to $200 worth of free beans taking this route, but you’ll also make out for much less anyway.

An even more affordable way to introduce some espresso drinks to your setup is with the Nespresso Vertuo. This one is currently marked down to a new Amazon all-time low at $181.50 shipped and it ships with the brand’s Aeroccino Milk Frother. Dive in to our still live deal coverage from earlier this week for a closer look at the specs and hit up our home goods hub for the rest of this week’s best kitchen and cooking deals.

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine features:

Get 12 bags of coffee beans with the purchase of this machine from June 6, 2022 to June 20, 2022. Scan QR code to redeem after purchase by July 5, 2022. T&C apply.

The Breville Barista Pro delivers third wave specialty coffee at home using the 4 keys formula and is part of the Barista Series that offers all in one espresso machines with integrated grinder to go from beans to espresso in under one minute

DOSE CONTROL GRINDING: With a single touch, the integrated precision conical burr grinder with dose control delivers the right amount of coffee on demand, for maximum flavor

OPTIMAL WATER PRESSURE: Low pressure pre-infusion gradually increases pressure at the start and helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction for a balanced tasting cup

