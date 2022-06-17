Add some green to your office with Costa Farms Gold Box deals starting at $13 (Save 39%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deals on a selection of Costa Farms Indoor Plants at up to 39% off. One of the standout options from today’s deal is the Fully Rooted Live Echeveria in 4-inch White Gold Décor Ceramic Pot for $17.49 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Normally going for $24, this 27% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this succulent. Whether you’re looking for a housewarming gift or just a way to add some life to your office, succulents are some of the easiest plants to care for as they require infrequent watering and can handle dry conditions. This succulent comes in a 4-inch white ceramic pot with a gold accent for a modern look. Keep reading for more Costa Farms deals.

More Costa Farms deals:

After you finish checking out these Costa Farms Indoor Plant deals, be sure to stick around and take a look at the other deals we’ve rounded up for you today. Ahead of Father’s Day, Greenworks is offering up to 40% off a selection of its popular electric outdoor tools. One of the top deals here is the 48V 17-inch Electric Mower which is down to $300.

Costa Farms Live Echeveria Succulent features:

Succulents come in a variety of shapes, colors and textures. Succulents are some of the trendiest plants around. Plus, they’re easy to grow indoors and out! This succulent are great on window sills, bright desks and other sunny spots. Outdoors, succulents are perfect for landscapes and container gardens. They grows best in a sunny window, place it next to an East or West facing window. Water when the soil is dry (about once every 2 weeks) and be sure all excess water drains away. Do not let the succulents sit in water or overly soggy soil. If the container does not have holes, use approximately half a cup of water, adjust as needed for your environment.

