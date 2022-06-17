Add some green to your office with Costa Farms Gold Box deals starting at $13 (Save 39%)

Jared Locke -
AmazonHome GoodsCosta Farms
Today only From $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deals on a selection of Costa Farms Indoor Plants at up to 39% off. One of the standout options from today’s deal is the Fully Rooted Live Echeveria in 4-inch White Gold Décor Ceramic Pot for $17.49 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Normally going for $24, this 27% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this succulent. Whether you’re looking for a housewarming gift or just a way to add some life to your office, succulents are some of the easiest plants to care for as they require infrequent watering and can handle dry conditions. This succulent comes in a 4-inch white ceramic pot with a gold accent for a modern look. Keep reading for more Costa Farms deals.

More Costa Farms deals:

After you finish checking out these Costa Farms Indoor Plant deals, be sure to stick around and take a look at the other deals we’ve rounded up for you today. Ahead of Father’s Day, Greenworks is offering up to 40% off a selection of its popular electric outdoor tools. One of the top deals here is the 48V 17-inch Electric Mower which is down to $300.

Costa Farms Live Echeveria Succulent features:

Succulents come in a variety of shapes, colors and textures. Succulents are some of the trendiest plants around. Plus, they’re easy to grow indoors and out! This succulent are great on window sills, bright desks and other sunny spots. Outdoors, succulents are perfect for landscapes and container gardens. They grows best in a sunny window, place it next to an East or West facing window. Water when the soil is dry (about once every 2 weeks) and be sure all excess water drains away. Do not let the succulents sit in water or overly soggy soil. If the container does not have holes, use approximately half a cup of water, adjust as needed for your environment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Costa Farms

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let yo...
Waterpik’s WP-562 Cordless Water Flosser with mag...
SANDMARC takes mobile filmmaking next level with new iP...
Android app deals of the day: Game of Life, Monopoly, C...
Snapper’s 82V electric mower falls to best price in y...
Anker launches new 5-in-1 USB-C hub designed for Apple&...
Save 32% on Lenovo's 34-inch Curved 144Hz Monitor
Elite Gourmet’s 24-qt. air fry oven with rotisser...
Load more...
Show More Comments