Greenworks Father’s Day sale takes up to 40% off electric mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, more

Greenworks is heading into the weekend today by launching its annual Father’s Day sale. This time around, the brand is taking up to 40% off a selection of its popular electric outdoor tools with free shipping in orders over $75. Including all kinds of gear to keep your yard looking its best this summer, the Greenworks 48V 17-inch Electric Mower is down to $299.99. Typically fetching $390, today’s offer amounts to $90 in savings, beats the previous markdown by $30, and marks a new 2022 low. Capable of tackling mid-sized yards with its 45-minute runtime, this electric mower from Greenworks is powered by the same batteries as the rest of its 24V ecosystem. It features a 17-inch cutting deck that pairs with a 2-in-1 mulching and bagging system as well as adjustable height features and more to help keep your lawn tamed over the next few months.

All of the tools highlighted down below include a battery and charger to make sure you’re all set right out of the box. Though you can shop all of the options in the Greenworks Father’s Day sale for other discounts too including standalone batteries for extending the runtime of the brand’s 24V tools and more. Though here are some additional top picks:

Then be sure to check out the Jackery Father’s Day sale right here before diving into all of the environmentally-friendly discounts out there in our Green Deals guide.

Greenworks 48V 17-inch Electric Mower features:

Powered by 2 Greenworks 24-Volt batteries for 48-Volt power and run-time, without leaving the 24-Volt battery platform

Up To 45-minutes run-time with 2 fully charged 4Ah batteries, run-time caries based on grass condition and operator technique

Charge both batteries at once with included dual port charger

17 in. rust-resistant lightweight deck designed for easy maneuverability

2-in-1 feature provides mulching and rear bagging capabilities

