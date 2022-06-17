Crucial’s 4TB MX500 2.5-inch SATA internal SSD with Micron NAND reaches new low of $320

Amazon is currently offering the Crucial MX500 4TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5-Inch Internal SSD for $319.99 shipped. Normally going for $360, this 11% discount, or $40 in savings, marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this SSD model. This price is matched at Best Buy and Crucial directly. Designed for use within a PC or laptop with a 2.5-inch drive slot, the Crucial SSD will expand your storage by 4TB while providing quick access to your files and programs. Sequential read and write speeds can reach upwards of 560MB/s and 510MB/s with this drive using Micron 3D NAND which is high quality and very reliable. Crucial even provides a step-by-step guide for SSD installation to help you upgrade. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and don’t need nearly as much storage, you could go with the 2TB model of the Crucial MX500 for $175.50. It is made from the same Micron NAND with the same rated sequential read/write speeds. Crucial even has Integrated Power Loss Immunity to preserve your data when there is a sudden power outage. If you want to add some style to your PC build you could opt for the Seagate Beskar Ingot Special Edition FireCuda 2TB SATA SSD for $270. You are paying a premium for this Star Wars-themed SSD but is the perfect accent for a themed build. You will see similar speeds as the Crucial options above with the rated write speed increasing to 540MB/s.

Right now you can pick up the CORSAIR MP600 PRO 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD for $260, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This drive can deliver speeds upward of 7,000MB/s with the brand’s aluminum heatsink making sure performance stays consistent.

Crucial MX500 4TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5-Inch Internal SSD features:

Start your system in seconds, store up to 4TB of data, and upgrade with an SSD you can count on. Join more and more people who are keeping their family videos, travel photos, music, and important documents on an SSD, and get the near-instant performance and lasting reliability that comes with solid state storage. Upgrade with the Crucial MX500 SSD, a drive built on quality, speed, and security that’s all backed by helpful service and support. Even if you’ve never installed an SSD, don’t fear – our step-by-step guide walks you through the process to make installation easy. It’s worth it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!