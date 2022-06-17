Amazon all-time low hits CORSAIR’s 2TB 7,000MB/s Gen4 SSD at $260 (Reg. $310+)

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $259.99 shipped. This model hit Amazon in mid-2021 at $475 and has been sitting in the $310 or more range for most of this year. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Designed to deliver notable 7,000MB/s speeds to your PC rig at a price that slightly undercuts the PS5-ready version (hands-on review right here). It features a PCIe Gen4 x4 controller alongside an NVMe 1.4 M.2 interface with the brand’s aluminum heatsink technology to keep the drive optimized for performance and to reduce data throttling. The CORSAIR SSD Toolbox software is also in place here for “advanced drive controls from your desktop, such as secure erase and firmware updates.” Head below for more details and more ongoing CORSAIR SSD offers.

You’ll find some additional ongoing CORSAIR internal SSD offers listed below as we head into the weekend that are still live from earlier this week:

Head over to our PC gaming guide for additional ways to bolster your gaming battlestation at a discount. In case you missed it, Amazon is handing out 30 FREE PC games ahead of Prime Day this year and you can get all of the details on the massive 2-day shopping event in yesterday’s official announcement coverage. Amazon’s Prime Day bonanza is set to take off on July 12, but you’ll want to stay locked to 9to5Toys well ahead of that date for some of the early price drops and promotions for maximizing your savings this year, like this already live Stampcard program that will net you a free $10 credit.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance: A PCIe Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,550MB/sec sequential write speeds, for read, write, and response times.

High-speed Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO delivers incredible storage performance.

High-Density 3D TLC NAND: Provides the ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value to keep your drive performing at its best for years.

Built-in Aluminum Heatspreader: Helps disperse heat and reduce throttling, so your SSD maintains sustained high performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!