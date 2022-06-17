Energizer’s 100-lumen compact LED flashlight is perfect for your EDC at low of $5.50 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Energizer 100-lumen LED Pocket Flashlight for $5.37 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from nearly $11 at Amazon, today’s deal saves 50% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this flashlight. If you’re tired of using the LED on your smartphone as a flashlight to find something in the car at night or when taking out the trash, then it’s time to change things up. This LED flashlight delivers 100 lumens of brightness for up to an hour with just a single AAA battery. You could also use a rechargeable battery to help keep dead batteries out of the landfill. While an hour might not sound like a long time, that’ll likely last you weeks or months before you need to change it out. Plus, it’s IPX4 water-resistant, impact-resistant up to a meter, and can easily slip in your pocket. Keep reading for more.

Typically, when we write about flashlights, the OLIGHT I3E EOS 90-lumen LED flashlight is our go-to alternative recommendation, which comes in at $10 on Amazon. Today’s deal not only beats the specs, but comes in at nearly 50% less. One of the only ways to beat today’s lead deal is by picking up this 6-pack of LED flashlights for $11.50, which, while more expensive than Energizer’s single light, comes in at under $2 each per flashlight, making it an overall better value.

If you’re planning to pick up a flashlight to use when camping, then we recommend checking out the Jackery sale that’s going on for Father’s Day right now. There are portable power stations and solar panels on sale from $153, making now a great time to invest in some gas-free generators.

Energizer LED Flashlight features:

This Energizer Tactical Metal Keychain Light is convenient to carry (includes 1 AAA Energizer Max Alkaline battery)

The small keychain flashlight that’s powerfully bright

Clips to your keys, great as an emergency flashlight

LED light casts 100 lumens for up to one hour

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!