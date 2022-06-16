Jackery Father’s Day sale offers new 2022 lows on power stations and solar panels from $153

Jackery is now launching a Father’s Day sale to score dad a new off-grid power solution for those upcoming camping trips, tailgates, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station at $450.50. Down from $530, today’s offer amounts to over $79 in savings while beating our previous mention by $27 to mark the best price of the year. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup. Head below for more top picks from the Jackery Father’s Day sale.

Throughout the rest of the Jackery Father’s Day sale, there are even deeper discounts available on higher-end power stations and bundles to go alongside entry-level offerings and the like. Everything is sitting at the best prices of the year, and some of which are on sale for the first times. We’ve picked out a few highlights below:

Jackery Father’s Day sale highlights:

Be sure to check out the rest of the price cuts in the Jackery Father’s Day sale right here and then dive into all of the environmentally-friendly discounts out there in our Green Deals guide.

Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!