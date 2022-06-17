EPOS Sennheiser GAME ONE gaming headset with versatile design returns to low at $99



Amazon is offering the EPOS Sennheiser GAME ONE 3.5mm Gaming Headset for $99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $125 or so, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen offered once before at Amazon. These headphones are great for gaming thanks to Sennheiser’s “signature sound dynamics,” as the GAME ONE is “engineered for incredibly natural and accurate … sound.” There’s a noise-cancelling flexible boom microphone so you can stay in contact with teammates during epic battles. Plus, they’re open-back which is something we generally don’t see in gaming headsets, but is welcomed in the category. You’ll also find integrated volume control, lightweight build, and high-quality drivers to round things out. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this headphone stand on Amazon for $9.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. It’ll help keep your desk nice and tidy while ensuring that your new headphones are always within reach. Plus, it has a compact design, meaning this stand won’t take up a ton of extra space on the desk.

Don’t forget that right now we’re giving away the EPOS H6Pro audio bundle, which delivers a premium gaming headset as well as a soundcard. This kit includes both the H6Pro premium headset and GSX 300 external soundcard, giving you everything needed to have a high-quality audio setup at your desk, all without spending a dime if you win.

EPOS Sennheiser GAME ONE Gaming Headset features:

Engineered For Incredibly Natural And Accurate, High Fidelity Sound, The Proprietary Speaker System Delivers The Bass Extension Balanced With The Other Frequencies To Deliver Extreme Acoustic Clarity. The Flexible Boom Arm Easily Adjusts For Best Voice Pick-Up Positioning And The Microphone Design Minimizes Background Noise For Acoustic Clarity And Crystal-Clear Communication. The Classic High-End Open Acoustic Gaming Headset Is Designed For Extremely Natural, Spatial Sound. It Delivers Sonically Accurate Hifi Audio That Reveals The Details And Dynamic Realism Of The Game’S Audio For Better Game Performance. An Integrated Volume Control Is Built The Right Ear Cup Of The Game One Headset For On-The-Fly Adjustments.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!