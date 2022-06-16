EPOS H6Pro audio bundle giveaway: Premium Gaming headset and sound card [Video]

While neither products are brand new, EPOS is now offering the H6Pro audio bundle that combines an H6Pro premium headset and GSX 300 external soundcard. Coming in at $199, this combo kit saves $59 over purchasing both of them separately. This bundle is available for both the open-back and closed-back versions of the H6Pro headset. We are partnering with EPOS to give away two of these bundles available in either open-back or closed-back variants in the black colorway. Be sure to watch the video for all of the details on the bundle and check out the giveaway details below.

H6Pro audio bundle line-up

We’ve already gone hands-on with the open-back version of the H6Pro, and I was a huge fan. Comfort and sound quality are exceptional on this simple wired gaming headset. EPOS also carries a closed-back version of the H6Pro which we are showing off in this bundle.

EPOS H6Pro: Design

Overall, the H6Pro closed-back is nearly identical to the open-back version we took a look at last year. Visually, the main difference is in the solid shell of the earcup. Both headsets are available in white, green and gold (which is my personal favorite), and black which is really more of a midnight blue.

Another neat feature is the removable magnetic microphone. Included in the box is a magnetic cover that really cleans up the look of the headset if you’re using a separate microphone or just don’t have a use for it.

Excellent comfort

Beyond crystal clear sound, the other area where the H6Pro excels is comfort. The earcups and cushions are large and comfy. There is plenty of room in there for most ears. It feels like most of the gaming headsets I’ve reviewed lately have been a little claustrophobic in the earcups, but that is not an issue with the H6Pro.

The material on the ear cushions is a little different from the closed-back version. Rather than the all-cloth ear cushions on the open-back version, the closed-back has a mix of leatherette and soft suede-like material where it sits against your skin.

This material combination on the closed-back helps to block out more background noise which results in an impressive amount of passive noise cancellation without excessive clamping force or any active noise cancellation.

H6Pro Audio Bundle: Video

H6Pro Sound

All of that combines into a headset that sounds incredible. The low-end sounds bigger and fuller on the closed-back version than on the open-back but it still remains clear without being muddy.

On the high end, vocals and in-game audio cues are crisp and easy to pick out. This headset is a pure treat for listening to music and gaming. Stereo separation and positioning are both exceptional which makes music more enjoyable and gaming easier at the same time.

GSX 300 Features

While the H6Pro sounds fantastic on its own, and its simple wired design means that it also works on consoles, adding the GSX 300 external soundcard with the H6Pro audio bundle takes it to the next level. It has a simple, sleek design that doesn’t look out of place on a desk. On the front is a large volume knob that has a blue light around it when powered on. On the back are a micro-USB port, mic in, and audio out.

From within the EPOS Gaming Suite app for PC, there are EQ controls for the audio as well as a virtual 7.1 mode with additional reverb control. I’m not typically a fan of virtual surround sound modes so I usually leave this in the 2.0 stereo mode.

Want a little more bass on explosions? You got it. Want some more clarity for competitive FPS? It’ll do that too. EPOS has some EQ presets built-in but it’s also easy to create your own. I created one for the open-back H6Pro that scooped the mid-frequencies a bit to add more low and high-end.

In the mic tab, there are preset EQs as well as a custom mode to dial in your own sound. Gaming headset mics can often sound harsh and unnatural, but this allows you to dial it into your voice. There are also settings for gain, sidetone, a noise gate, and noise reduction.

9to5Toys’ Take: H6Pro audio bundle

Combining the H6Pro and GSX 300 yields a great listening experience for both music and gaming. While the headset sounds great on its own, being able to dial in the sound to different scenarios with the sound card is a huge bonus. At just $20 more than a headset by itself, the audio bundle is absolutely the way to go.

