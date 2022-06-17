Logitech’s X52 Flight Control System has over 105 programmable commands at low of $130

Amazon is now offering the Logitech X52 Flight Control System for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $160, this 28% discount marks a new all-time Amazon low price and comes within $30 of the all-time low we’ve tracked. The X52 Flight Control System comes with a throttle unit and joystick that is connected with a single cable so only one USB port is needed. The joystick unit uses magnetic, non-contact X- and Y-axis sensors to increase longevity and accuracy, and includes rudder support by twisting the stick with the ability to lock this out if you have dedicated pedals. The throttle unit has a blue LCD screen for displaying which profile is selected, which is set up with the X52 software, current time, and a timer. In total, there are 282 programmable commands across the three modes so you have access to every action without needing a keyboard. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and don’t need as many controls that are provided with the X52, then be sure to check out the classic Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for $30.50. In total there are 12 programmable buttons for setting up hotkeys and actions within your flight simulator program, like Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator. An 8-way hat switch can be configured so you can look around your aircraft without needing your mouse. While it doesn’t have a full dedicated throttle unit, there is a little lever that can be bound to throttle so you still have fine control. The joystick here also features rudder support with a twisting action but does lack a rudder lockout. Whether you’re performing acrobatic moves or engaging in dogfights, the Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick is the perfect balanced option for the casual simmer.

Increase your immersion in Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator by grabbing Lenovo’s 34-inch WQHD 144z curved gaming monitor at $379, a 2022 low price. The 1500R curve of this monitor will create a wrap-around effect with overall reduced eye strain.

Logitech X52 Flight Control System features:

Logitech G X52 defines precise flight simulator operation, employing a multifunction LCD for easy access to an astounding 282 programmable commands. Coordinate your flight plan with clock and stopwatch function, plus an adjustable handle to accommodate a wide range of hand sizes. A highly accurate centering mechanism ensures the joystick will easily return to the neutral position whenever you need it to. Non-contact technology on the X and Y axes, along with constant spring force, enhance control while increasing durability.

