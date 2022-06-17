Upgrade to Lenovo’s 34-inch WQHD 144Hz curved gaming monitor at new 2022 low of $379

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo 34-inch WQHD 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $379 shipped. Normally going for $461.50, this 18% discount marks a new 2022 low and comes within $41 of the all-time low we tracked on Memorial Day 2021. The 1500R curve of this Lenovo gaming monitor will help increase your immersion into your games and content while also reducing eye strain, and coupled with this curve is a 144Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync technology eliminating screen tearing. To further increase ergonomics and comfort, the included stand features height and tilt adjustment for getting the perfect viewing angle. You’ll be able to connect to this monitor over HDMI and DisplayPort. Keep reading for more.

While the included stand is great for most users, if you have a small desk you may rather want that space used for your keyboard, mouse, and other desk accessories, so be sure to check out the VIVO Heavy Duty Pneumatic Spring Arm Desk Mount for $70. Able to withstand monitors up to 43-inches and weight up to 26.4 pounds, this VIVO mount is perfect for larger monitors with the gas spring supporting the weight and making adjustment effortless. Desk mounting is handled by either the c-clamp or grommet clamp that requires a hole to be mounted. Cable management routing options are built into the mount as well for a sleeker setup.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals deals. Right now you can grab the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Super Lightweight 57g Gaming Mouse for $31, a new all-time low price we’ve tracked at Amazon. At just 57g, this lightweight mouse is designed to provide little resistance to your rapid movements during competitive games.

Lenovo G34w-10 34-inch WQHD 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor features:

With the Lenovo G34w-10, gaming is a lot more thrilling. The WQHD, curved panel is designed to bring you an immersive gaming experience and draw you right into whatever world the game is in. To bring you smooth gameplay that’s free of any input lag and screen-tearing, this monitor has a 144 Hz refresh rate coupled with built-in AMD Radeon FreeSync. When engulfed in your game, its Low Blue Light technology protects your eyes from strain. The monitor, a high-performance gaming device, is aesthetically built and aims to bring you an incomparable gaming experience.

