Make your own ice cream/frozen yogurt with this Cuisinart machine from $54.50 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker for $56.24 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon in the red and white colorways. You’ll also find the pink variant for $54.45 shipped. Regularly $70 with some colorways up at $80 or more, this is within a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked in the last year at Amazon and just in-time for cool summer treat-making at home. You could opt for the more feature-rich and modern Ninja CREAMi, but that one will run you $190 right now at Amazon. Cuisinart’s model can make up to 1.5-quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, or sorbet in as little as “20 minutes” with its double-insulated freezer bowl that “eliminates the need for ice.” Alongside the extended 3-year warranty, it also features a large spout that “makes adding ingredients simple and mess free.” More details below. 

If you can get away with a more personal-sized option, Amazon will sell you the DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker for $22.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 right now. While this is a light discount from the regularly $25 price tag, it is also less than half the price of today’s lead deal and a notable way to create your own pints of ice cream all summer long. 

Speaking of kitchen deals, this morning saw a new Amazon all-time low hit Ninja’s latest 6-quart 14-in-1 Steam Air Fryer Multi-Cooker. One of the latest models in the lineup, it delivers 14 different cooking options and is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Great for side dishes during your summer cookouts or preparing the meats for the grill top as well as one-pot meals the rest of the year, you can get a closer look at the feature set and pricing breakdown in today’s coverage. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more. 

Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker features:

  • SUPERIOR FUNCTION: The new patent-pending mixing paddle makes frozen treats in 20 minutes or less
  • COOL FEATURE: Double-insulated freezer bowl eliminates the need for ice
  • CAPACITY: Makes up to 1-½-quarts of your favorite ice cream or frozen yogurt
  • EASY TO USE: Easy lock transparent lid with large spout makes adding ingredients simple and mess free
  • LIMITED 3-YEAR WARRANTY

