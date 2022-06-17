Ninja’s latest 6-qt. 14-in-1 Steam Air Fryer Multi-Cooker hits Amazon low at $112.50 (Reg. $200+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $200+ $112.50

Amazon is now offering the 6.5-quart Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Steam Fryer Multi-Cooker for $112.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This one launched back in October at $280 and has since dropped down to a regular price of $200 in 2022. Today’s deal is well under our previous mention at $150 for a new Amazon all-time low. Among the latest additions to the Ninja cooker lineup, this model delivers a 14-in-1 setup with the ability to pressure cook, steam and crisp, steam and bake, air fry, broil, bake/roast, dehydrate, sear/sauté, steam, sous vide, and slow cook with settings for yogurt, keeping food warm, and bread proofing. The modern design also brings a two-tier stainless steel rack system, a 4.6-quart air fry basket, and 6.5-quart cooking pot to the mix. More details below. 

If you’re in the market for a more traditional multi-cooker, something like the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 will likely do the trick. This one doesn’t have as many cooking modes and can’t handle air frying, but it also comes in at $79 shipped on Amazon with a similar 6-quart capacity and is easily one of the most popular options in its class. 

Taking it up a notch from there, yesterday we spotted Instant Pot’s 10-in-1 Wi-Fi multi-cooker matching the Amazon all-time low. Now available for $150 shipped, this one can be controlled via your smartphone and delivers even more cooking modes than the aforementioned Instant Pot model. You can get a closer look at what it is capable of in our previous deal coverage and then head over to our home goods guide for even more. 

Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Steam Fryer Multi-Cooker features:

  • NINJA FOODI PRESSURE COOKER STEAM FRYER: Large capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.
  • SMARTLID SLIDER: Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.
  • STEAMCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results* without drying out. (*Vs. Ninja Foodi OL501 in dry mode only).
  • REVERSIBLE RACK: Stainless-steel reversible rack allows you to steam, broil, and increase cooking capacity for 1-touch, 2-layer meals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

TCL 20 Pro 5G Android Smartphone sees $100 discount to ...
Belkin’s new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger refuels your ...
Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac delivers M1 to the de...
Save on NERF toys and blasters starting from $7.50
Save 15% on Fantom Drives' 18TB External Hard Drive
Square Enix Final Fantasy VII showcase: Rebirth 2nd par...
Wansview 1080p webcam with privacy cover is a budget-fo...
EPOS H6Pro audio bundle giveaway: Premium Gaming headse...
Load more...
Show More Comments