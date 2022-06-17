Ninja’s latest 6-qt. 14-in-1 Steam Air Fryer Multi-Cooker hits Amazon low at $112.50 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the 6.5-quart Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Steam Fryer Multi-Cooker for $112.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This one launched back in October at $280 and has since dropped down to a regular price of $200 in 2022. Today’s deal is well under our previous mention at $150 for a new Amazon all-time low. Among the latest additions to the Ninja cooker lineup, this model delivers a 14-in-1 setup with the ability to pressure cook, steam and crisp, steam and bake, air fry, broil, bake/roast, dehydrate, sear/sauté, steam, sous vide, and slow cook with settings for yogurt, keeping food warm, and bread proofing. The modern design also brings a two-tier stainless steel rack system, a 4.6-quart air fry basket, and 6.5-quart cooking pot to the mix. More details below.

If you’re in the market for a more traditional multi-cooker, something like the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 will likely do the trick. This one doesn’t have as many cooking modes and can’t handle air frying, but it also comes in at $79 shipped on Amazon with a similar 6-quart capacity and is easily one of the most popular options in its class.

Taking it up a notch from there, yesterday we spotted Instant Pot’s 10-in-1 Wi-Fi multi-cooker matching the Amazon all-time low. Now available for $150 shipped, this one can be controlled via your smartphone and delivers even more cooking modes than the aforementioned Instant Pot model. You can get a closer look at what it is capable of in our previous deal coverage and then head over to our home goods guide for even more.

Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Steam Fryer Multi-Cooker features:

NINJA FOODI PRESSURE COOKER STEAM FRYER: Large capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.

SMARTLID SLIDER: Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.

STEAMCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results* without drying out. (*Vs. Ninja Foodi OL501 in dry mode only).

REVERSIBLE RACK: Stainless-steel reversible rack allows you to steam, broil, and increase cooking capacity for 1-touch, 2-layer meals.

