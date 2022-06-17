mophie’s fabric-wrapped 5,000mAh powerstation mini now $20, more from $15.50

Amazon is now offering the mophie powerstation mini for $20.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, it has more typically sold in the $27 to $30 range over the last year and is now within about $3 of the lowest we have tracked from Amazon since 2021. Delivering a fabric-wrapped power bank to your EDC, the powerstation mini features a 5,000mAh internal battery to provide additional charging throughout the day. It features both USB-A and USB-C ports for broad compatibility as well as the ability to charge multiple devices at once. Head below for more details and a deal on the 3,000mAh model.

Amazon is also offering the 3,000mAh matte black mophie powerstation mini at $15.63 Prime shipped. This one typically sells in the $24 range and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in over a year on Amazon. It delivers both USB-A and micro USB ports with a “1.8 amp output” to juice up smartphones, wearables, and more.

Speaking of charging deals, you’ll want to swing by the latest Anker Amazon sale for deals starting from $16 Prime shipped. You’ll find plenty of the brand’s MagSafe gear as well as power banks, Bluetooth speakers, power strips, and more marked down by as much as 40%. Everything is neatly organized for you right here. Then hit up our smartphone accessories hub for even more.

mophie powerstation mini features:

5, 000MAH BATTERY: Reliable battery cells hold their charge for when you need it most.

CHARGE MULTIPLE DEVICES: Charge multiple devices using the USB-C and USB-A ports.

VERSATILE USB-C PORT: Use the USB-C port to charge the powerstation mini battery, or use that same port to charge your device.

LED POWER INDICATOR: A four-light LED power indicator displays charging status and current battery life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!