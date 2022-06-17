Put the SafeBlade key-shaped cutter in your EDC for just $5 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is offering the SafeBlade box cutter for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10 directly from KeySmart, this is up to 50% off and matching our previous mention. It has, for the most part, sold for between $7 and $8 at Amazon this year where it is now at the lowest price we can find. Made of a “sturdy PA46 material,” the SafeBlade delivers a key-shaped cutter to your EDC that is strong enough to cut packaging tape “but won’t penetrate the skin in the event of a mishap.” Head below for more details.

There really aren’t very many comparable products out there that feature such a unique key design with the safety features involved here, never mind for about the price of a latte. Something like this Nite Ize DoohicKey Keychain Multi-Tool at $4.50 is an interesting addition to your miniature EDC, but it’s certainly not going to deliver the SafeBlade protective cutting abilities.

Another interesting mini tool that’s on sale worth taking at look at today is Energizer’s 100-lumen compact LED flashlight. Now 50% off the going rate, this one is down at $5.50 Prime shipped marking a new Amazon all-time low. It delivers 100 lumens of brightness for up to an hour using a single AAA battery with an IPX4 water-resistant design in tow. Take a closer look at the pricing details and the feature set in today’s coverage.

KeySmart SafeBlade features:

DESIGNED WITH SAFETY IN MIND – Our box opener is designed to help you safely open packages and boxes without cutting or damaging your finger in the process.

UNIQUE DESIGN – Our product has been designed with a key shape; and will fit seamlessly on your keychain or inside your KeySmart just as any ordinary key would.

EXTREMELY DURABLE – Our safe cutter is made of a very sturdy PA46 material and is built to last! The cutter will cut through reinforced tape easily, but won’t penetrate the skin in the event of a mishap.

