Add a new set of mixing bowls to your kitchen arsenal with deals from $19, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, YH-Goods (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of mixing bowl sets from $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick from the sale is the 6-piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set at $19.19 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $31, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked so far this year. Each bowl nests together to take up less space in your cabinets, and there are six different sizes to choose between here. Bowl capacities range from .75- to 8-quart and everything in-between, ensuring you have the right size for various cooking projects. Plus, being stainless steel, you’ll find these bowls are freezer- and dishwasher-safe. Swing by Amazon to check out other bowl sets and then head below for more.

If you’re not a stainless steel fan, then we recommend checking out this Pyrex glass mixing bowl instead. You’ll find it measures 4-quart in size, which is great for a wide variety of tasks. Plus, being glass, you can even put this mixing bowl in the oven or microwave. It comes in at $18 on Amazon, which is a dollar below today’s lead deal, but in the end, only delivers a single bowl, even though it’s more versatile.

Don’t forget to check out Elite Gourmet’s 24-quart air fry oven that also functions as a rotisserie, which is down to a new all-time low of $92 right now. Normally $160, this is $68 off its regular going rate, making now a great time to pick up this massive air fryer oven. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other ways to save on kitchen upgrades as we head into summer.

FIneDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl features:

With A range of 6 Sizes—¾, 1.5, 3, 4, 5, and 8 quart—metal mixing bowls add versatility and functionality to your kitchen. For all-purpose kitchen workhorses from prepping, mixing, stirring, to kneading dough like a pro

Features an attractive mirror finish for an elegant look enhancing your kitchen. These metal bowls are easy to clean as well as odor, stain and taste resistant

Our lightweight stainless-steel bowls—ideal for everyday tasks—are made from freezer- and dishwasher-safe, durable, shatterproof materials to last a lifetime

The wide rolled rims allow for drip-free pouring and a solid grip. Flat bases provide balance and stability for tossing salads, whipping creams etc. Capacity marked outside bowls for easy identification

