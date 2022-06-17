Elite Gourmet’s 24-qt. air fry oven with rotisserie hits new all-time low at $92 (Reg. $160+)

Amazon is now offering the Elite Gourmet Digital Air Fry Oven for $92 shipped. Regularly $160, it has gone for as much as $204 this year at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked. While it might not be one of the big popular brand names, Elite Gourmet is a reliable one that delivers notable bang for your buck with, in this case, a large 24.5-quart capacity countertop cooker with built-in air fry action and more. The 1700-watt oven has enough space for 12 inch pizzas and is capable of grilling, baking, rotisserie cooking, and roasting across ten built-in preset functions and with an adjustable temperature range from 140 to 450 degrees. Hit the jump for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find an air fry oven with this sort of capacity and feature set for under $100 from a trustworthy brand – a 10-quart Instant model will run you $160 shipped right now. A quick browse through Amazon’s $90 and under air fry oven section further highlights the value available on today’s lead deal.

Elsewhere in kitchen and cooking deals, today we spotted a new Amazon all-time low available on Ninja’s latest 14-in-1 Steam Air Fryer Multi-Cooker. Launching at $280 and more recently sitting in the $200 range, you can now land this versatile cooker at just over $112 Prime shipped. But jump on it quick because there’s no telling how long the on-page coupon will last at this point. Then head over to our home goods hub for additional cooking and grilling offers, among other things.

Elite Gourmet Digital Air Fry Oven features:

EX-LARGE CAPACITY: This beautiful & stylish convection air fryer oven has an extra large 24.5 Quart capacity and 10 preset functions, perfect for family-sized meals and XL cavity for 12” pizzas.

10 PRESET FUNCTIONS AND PROGRAMMABLE TIMER AND TEMPERATURE settings give you the ultimate in cooking control and versatility allowing you to Bake, Grill, Roast, Rotisserie, Toast, Warm, Air Fry and Dehydrate all in one! A high-power convection fan envelopes food in temperatures from 140 to 450 degrees and a 60-minute timer automatically shuts off the Elite Gourmet air fryer oven at the end of the cooking cycle

COOK A VARIETY OF FOODS so you can enjoy your favorite meats, chicken, fish, vegetables, pizza and much more by choosing air frying or baking, roasting, grilling, broiling, rotisserie, and toasting functions with or without convection heated air.

