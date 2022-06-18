Sun Joe’s 16-inch corded electric tiller returns to 2022 Amazon low at $100, more from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Sun Joe’s summer patio and garden gear from $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 16-inch 13.5A Corded Electric Tiller for $99.99. For comparison, you’d normally spend $130 to $160 at Amazon and today’s deal matches the 2022 low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This specific tiller is made to help cultivate large swaths of your yard or garden at one time. The six steel angled tines span a space of 16-inches wide and 8-inches deep. There’s three wheel positions to choose from and the 13.5A motor will easily chew through anything in its path. If you don’t need a tiller, then check out Amazon’s landing page for additional Sun Joe deals. Keep reading for additional information.

Take your savings and use them to pick up a 120-foot outdoor-grade extension cord. You can pick up this one from Yard Master and it’ll be ready to handle most tasks up to 10A, with peaks a bit higher. Not only that, but at 120 foot long, this extension cord will help you reach most every corner of your yard, costing just $30 right now at Amazon.

Don’t forget to check out the Greenworks Father’s Day sale that’s going on this weekend. It delivers up to 40% off a variety of electric mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, and much more. Then, swing by our Green Deals roundup which goes on every weekday to help you find the best ways to save on energy-minded products.

Sun Joe Electric Tiller features:

13.5A motor cultivates up to 16 in. Wide x 8 in. Deep

6 Steel angled tines for maximum durability and performance

handle folds for convenient storage and easy transport

3-position wheel adjustment

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!