Clean your home automatically with ECOVACS DEEBOT smart robot vacuums starting at $200

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Smart Home Robotics (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of ECOVACS Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaners at up to 35% off. One of the standout deals here is the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop for $379.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 24% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price and comes within $30 of the all-time low we’ve tracked. The new N8 Pro uses laser guidance to efficiently navigate around your home and obstacles with 2600Pa of suction power and dual mopping capabilities topped by 110 minutes of runtime on a single charge. While one is not included with the robot, the N8 Pro is compatible with a self-emptying station. Keep reading for other ECOVACS robot deals.

More ECOVACS deals:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

CLEAN MORE EFFECTIVELY WITH SUPERIOR 2600Pa SUCTION that draws out dirt and dust from wherever it’s hidden in your hard floors and carpets, while optimizing energy and maintaining low noise levels.

HASSLE-FREE CLEANING WITH TRUEDETECT, a laser-based 3D technology that lets N8 Pro detect and avoid objects such as cables, slippers and pet mess to reduce the risk of getting stuck.

CLEAN MORE EFFICIENTLY WITH TRUEMAPPING, an advanced laser-based LiDAR navigation with aerospace-standard dToF detection sensors, generate maps with 4X greater precision and 2X greater range than standard laser mapping to ensure the fastest and most efficient cleaning path.

